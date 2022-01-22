Michigan State to return to in-person learning on Jan. 31

The announcement comes as the University's booster mandate deadline approaches. All students, staff and faculty must report their booster shot by Feb. 1.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University will resume in-person classes on Monday, Jan. 31 as previously scheduled, officials said Saturday.

The announcement comes as the University's booster mandate deadline approaches. All students, staff and faculty must report their booster shot by Feb. 1.

As students returned from winter break, campus was open, but most courses were delivered remotely. MSU officials said this was due to the surge of omicron cases in Michigan.

"We continued to monitor campus-related cases and believe the numbers are plateauing, which is consistent with the rapid rise and fall of Omicron infections seen in other outbreaks," the president's office stated in a release.

Officials say there are "high vaccination rates" and "most students and faculty [are] boosted," which helped their decision to return to campus.

The University will continue to implement a mask mandate inside campus buildings. They urge students to order free, at-home testing kits through the federal government here.

Testing is also available at Spartan Stadium. You can sign up for an appointment here.

