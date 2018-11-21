MUSKEGON, MI. - U.S. health officials ask those preparing for Thanksgiving meals to throw out romaine lettuce because of an E. coli outbreak.

Investigators believe 32 people in 11 states, including several people right here in Michigan have been sicked by the illness

The strain is believed to be different than the one linked to romaine earlier this year.

"After the first scare a while back I do not buy romaine lettuce," said Sandy McKee of Muskegon. "I like it, but I'm not going to buy it."

She was shopping for other items Wednesday, and the new warning has her hesitant to select other produce.

"It's crazy, it's like every time you turn around you can not buy something because you're going to get something from it," said McKee.

Store shelves across the county and parts of Canada have been cleared of romaine.

"Day before my busiest days of the year," said A.J. Wroblewski with Great Lakes Fresh Market in Muskegon.

Signs are posted where the romaine was once shelved. It's all been discarded.

"Two shopping carts," said Wroblewski.

For recipes that call for romaine Wroblewski suggests green leaf lettuce, or red leave lettuce.

"Those are similar in taste and texture," he said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13oys.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM