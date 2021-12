Michigan Supreme Court considering fee hike for lawyers

The Michigan Supreme Court is accepting public comment on a proposal to raise dues for most lawyers by $70 a year to $385 or 22%.

LANSING, Mich. — It could cost more to be a Michigan lawyer.

The Michigan Supreme Court is accepting public comment on a proposal to raise dues for most lawyers by $70 a year to $385 or 22%.

The State Bar of Michigan has not had a dues increase since 2003. The court says the increase would help “continue the valuable services and resources the Bar provides for its members."

Lawyers help pay for the operations of the State Bar and the attorney discipline system.

The Supreme Court is accepting comments until April 1. It also will hold a public hearing.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.