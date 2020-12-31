Michigan Supreme Court refuses to hear DUI case

In 2015, officers arrested him for driving under the influence and charged him with possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

In 2015, Anthony Owen was stopped for speeding. Officers arrested him for driving under the influence and charged him with possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

Owen's attorney, Ed Sternisha says the officer was wrong for pulling Anthony over for going 43 in a 25 mile per hour zone.

"I investigated the case, I went out to the scene and I discovered there were no speed limit signs anywhere on the road in question...I filed a motion in the district court in Ionia and argued that the traffic stop was illegal because Mr. Owen was actually going 43 in a 55 zone," says Sternisha.

A judge agreed with Sternisha saying that if a speed limit sign is not posted on a non-freeway, then the speed limit automatically defaults to 55 miles an hour under Michigan law.

"Once the court declared the speed limit on that road 55, they then threw out all the evidence in the case and the case was dismissed," says Sternisha.

On Wednesday Michigan's Supreme Court refused to hear the case-- so the appeals court decision stands.

"It could not have come out at a better time, the end of 2020 ended great from my perspective," says Sternisha.

