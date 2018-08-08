KENTWOOD, Mich. (AP) - Twin sisters from different political parties are a step closer to public office in western Michigan.

Monica Sparks, a Democrat, and her Republican sister, Jessica Ann Tyson, won their party's nomination Tuesday during the Michigan primary election. They'll now advance to the November election for seats on the Kent County Board of Commissioners.

It's possible that Sparks and Tyson could serve together because they're running in different districts in the Grand Rapids area.

Sparks says she decided to run for office when her sister declared her candidacy. They say they were adopted into a family that taught them to pay attention to government and public affairs.

