It might be the hottest ticket in town. The second Democratic debate is set to hit the stage in Detroit on July 30 and 31.

If you are planning to grab a ticket, at this point you might be out of luck. Tickets are not for sale, but instead the DNC is handling attendance through a lottery.

When you go to the DNC website, you are prompted to enter your name, email and phone number. You are then required to make a contribution to the Democratic party -- even a very small one -- to complete your entry.

However, if you have volunteered locally for any politically affiliated organization, including unions and women's rights organizations, there is a chance you'll receive a special invitation to attend the debate.

The DNC and Michigan Democratic Party are working with local partners to determine who will be invited, and the first round of invitations will be sent out in the upcoming days.

The rest of us will have to take a chance on the lottery.

It is not clear how many seats are available via the lottery, however, it is noted on the sign-up link that "due to limited seating and extreme interest, most requests will not be possible to accommodate."

Good luck everyone!

