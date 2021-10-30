x
Michigan vs. MSU: Where to watch, what to know

Michigan's biggest in-state rivalry is gearing up to be a matchup between two teams who are battling for a chance at the playoffs.
EAST LANSING, Mich. — With playoff ramifications, No. 6 Michigan and No. 8 Michigan State are hoping to come away with a win Saturday. 

Both the Wolverines and the Spartans are 4-0 in conference play and 7-0 overall. 

These two teams have split the last six meetings. MSU took home a win last year in Ann Arbor.

The winner will be in position to contend for a Big Ten conference championship and spot in the College Football Playoff.  

KICKOFF: Saturday, Oct. 30 at 12 p.m.

WHERE TO WATCH: FOX

