Michigan vs. MSU: Where to watch, what to know

Michigan's biggest in-state rivalry is gearing up to be a matchup between two teams who are battling for a chance at the playoffs.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — With playoff ramifications, No. 6 Michigan and No. 8 Michigan State are hoping to come away with a win Saturday.

Both the Wolverines and the Spartans are 4-0 in conference play and 7-0 overall.

These two teams have split the last six meetings. MSU took home a win last year in Ann Arbor.

The winner will be in position to contend for a Big Ten conference championship and spot in the College Football Playoff.

KICKOFF: Saturday, Oct. 30 at 12 p.m.

WHERE TO WATCH: FOX

Let's see which team has the bigger fan base 👇 Posted by 13 On Your Side on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

RELATED VIDEO: No. 6 Michigan tops Northwestern 33-7; Michigan State next

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.