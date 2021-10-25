Michigan woman, 80, shot in face during apparent drive-by shooting

Police say the woman was sitting in her parked car Sunday afternoon when she was shot.

PONTIAC, Mich. — An 80-year-old woman has been shot in the face during an apparent drive-by shooting in southeastern Michigan.

The Oakland County sheriff's office says Monday that the woman was sitting in her parked car in Pontiac Sunday afternoon when she was shot.

She was in critical condition at a hospital. Her family told the sheriff's office she was expected to undergo surgery to remove bullet fragments from between her eyes.

Two men in her car were not struck.

The woman said she was visiting a home when her car experienced battery trouble.

She was waiting on a jumpstart when at least one shot went through her windshield.

Pontiac is about 31 miles northwest of Detroit.

