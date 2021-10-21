Michigan won't go further than federal vaccine, testing rule

Michigan is among states to operate and enforce workplace safety rules instead of the U.S. government.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan will not order employers to adhere to a COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirement that is stricter than one planned by the Biden administration.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration released its stance this week following questions from the business community.

Michigan is among states to operate and enforce workplace safety rules instead of the U.S. government. They must be at least as effective as the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration's program.

Michigan's regulations cover both private and government workplaces.

