Michigan WR Ronnie Bell out for season with knee injury

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says senior receiver Ronnie Bell is out for the year with a knee injury.

Harbaugh gave the update two days after Bell was injured in a 47-14 win over Western Michigan.

Bell had a 76-yard touchdown reception and returned a punt 31 yards before injuring his right knee.

He was the team’s leading receiver last season and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection in 2019.

Bell has 83 career receptions for 1,380 yards and five touchdowns.

The Wolverines hosts No. 20 Washington on Saturday night.

