Michigan WR Ronnie Bell out for season with knee injury

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says senior receiver Ronnie Bell is out for the year with a knee injury.
Harbaugh gave the update two days after Bell was injured in a 47-14 win over Western Michigan.
Bell had a 76-yard touchdown reception and returned a punt 31 yards before injuring his right knee.
He was the team’s leading receiver last season and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection in 2019.
Bell has 83 career receptions for 1,380 yards and five touchdowns.
The Wolverines hosts No. 20 Washington on Saturday night.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.