Michigan's Adventure opens Memorial Day weekend with a new attraction

The opening of Camp Snoopy was delayed by one year because of the pandemic but now the amusement park is ready to welcome back guests.

Well you’re in luck because Michigan’s Adventure in Muskegon is set to welcome back guests tomorrow (May 29), and this year there’s a brand-new attraction.

While the water park did open in July of 2020, the amusement park remained closed because of the pandemic. This delayed the opening of its new attraction, Camp Snoopy, by one year. But the wait is finally over.

“The winters are always long and we wait for summer but this year is especially a great time for us because it seems like everyone has been waiting to get out and enjoy time with their family," said Laure Bollenbach, director of marketing for Michigan's Adventure.

The park, which opened in 1956, has expanded again.

“Any kind of growth at the park just helps the whole community. We want guests to come in and stay at our hotels and stop at our restaurants and get gas at the gas station," Bollenbach said.



While the park caters to both the tallest and smallest thrill-seekers, there’s now a special place for kids.

The brand-new attraction Camp Snoopy has five family-friendly rides where guests will get to meet their favorite Peanuts characters. You can take a ride on the Woodstock Express or climb the playground at Beagle Scout Acres.

COVID-19 safety protocols are still in place, capacity is limited and guests will have to make a reservation.

“They should go visit our website at miadventure.com. They’ll have the option of making a reservation with the ticket they already have or purchasing a ticket along with a reservation.”

Once that’s done, it’s time to make memories with the family that will last a lifetime.

Season ticket holders do not have to make a reservation.

