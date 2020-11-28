Michigan's first Black-owned brewery opens in Grand Rapids

They sold out of their entire stock in just a few days.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Terry Rostic and Jamaal Ewing's shared love of beer started long before dreaming of opening their own place.

"Got into home brewing, played around with recipes," says Ewing. "Then I met Terry a few years ago and we started talking about how cool it would be to do this."

And they know how breweries can spread positivity.

"It transforms communities, it brings people together," says Rostic.

Now the dream is a reality, with the official launch of Black Calder Brewing Company. And they're breaking barriers along the way.

It's the first Black-owned brewery in all of Michigan.

"It just gives us an opportunity to bring our culture and some more inclusiveness in it," explains Rostic. "The craft brewing industry, especially in West Michigan, has always been very creative, very opening and very welcoming."

But the duo doesn't want that idea to define them.

"Black people have been in the industry way before we have, and will be in it way after we are," says Rostic.

Instead they'll let the beer do the talking, which is working well. They sold out of their entire stock in just a few days. Without a location of their own, Black Calder can be purchased for now at Broad Leaf Local Beer or Brewery Vivant. And while the first round of beer may have sold out already, they plan to get back to work to meet the community's high demand as soon as possible. You can find updates on availability on the brewery's Facebook page.

