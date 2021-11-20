Michigan's winter focus of ads aimed at shoppers, travelers

This year’s total winter advertising budget tops $3 million and it will focus on the upcoming winter season.

MICHIGAN, USA — Pure Michigan is marketing the state’s upcoming winter season in an advertising campaign running in key regional and state markets.

Michigan's Economic Development Corp. says the Still Pure Michigan campaign is expected to run through the end of February and use broadcast and connected television, online video and digital ads, and social media.

Much of the focus of the tourism and marketing campaign will be on travel and shopping.

Advertising spots will run in some of Michigan's largest cities.

They also will be seen in Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Kentucky.

This year’s total winter advertising budget tops $3 million.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.