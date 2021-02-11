x
Mike Duggan easily reelected to 3rd term as Detroit mayor

Duggan was the clear favorite to win Tuesday’s election.
FILE - In this July 12, 2021, file photo, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan speaks at a vaccine mobilization event before Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage at the TCF Center in Detroit. Duggan and former deputy mayor Anthony Adams will face off in Detroit’s Nov. 2 general election for the city’s top elected seat. Duggan received 50,853 votes, while Adams trailed with 7014 votes, to finish as the top two vote-getters in Tuesday, Aug. non-partisan primary. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

DETROIT — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has easily defeated attorney Anthony Adams to win a third four-year term leading the Motor City. 

Duggan was the clear favorite to win Tuesday’s election after first winning in 2013 and taking over in January 2014.

That was just after the city emerged from the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history. 

Duggan had won more than 72% of the votes in the August primary in which the top two vote-getters in the nonpartisan primary moved on to the general election. 

Adams was a former deputy mayor in the early to mid-2000s under Kwame Kilpatrick.

