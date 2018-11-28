YOKOSUKA, Japan (WVEC) — It's been 15 months since the USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) collided with an oil tanker near Singapore. The crash killed 10 U.S. sailors, including two with ties to Hampton Roads.
Now, the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer is back on the water. It left its dry dock to moor pierside in Japan on Tuesday.
The U.S. Navy said that following the August 2017 collision, the ship suffered “significant damage” to its hull, which flooded areas including crew berths, machinery, and communications rooms.
The McCain, which is forward-deployed as part of the U.S. Seventh Fleet, has been undergoing repairs for nearly a year. Those repairs should be complete by late 2019.
