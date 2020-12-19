Missing 13-year-old from Alma, considered endangered

The 13-year-old was originally missing out of Alma, but was then seen with Sarah Ramon on Friday before midnight in Chesaning.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Madison Rae Ramon is missing and considered endangered.

The 13-year-old was originally missing out of Alma, but was then seen with Sarah Ramon (Beattie) on Friday before midnight in Chesaning.

This endangered missing person alert was made after Madison failed to make contact with her father, after he requested she come home.

She is 5'8" and weighs roughly 170 lbs., and has brown hair with red highlights and brown eyes.

Her clothing is described as "Unk" as she normally wears sweatpants.

An identifying mark would be an injured right knee, which was injured recently.

A Silver Oldsmobile Alero that might have been driven by Sarah Ramon (Beattie) is thought to be connected to the disappearance.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or Alma Police Department via Gratiot County Central Dispatch – 989-875-7505

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.