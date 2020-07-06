x
Missing 6-year-old last seen at Holland State Park

The department said the child has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Credit: City of Holland/NOAA

HOLLAND, Michigan — The Emergency Management of Ottawa County is searching for a 6-year-old who was last seen at Holland State Park in the beach area. 

The department said the child has blonde hair and blue eyes. The child is reported to be 3 and half to 4 feet tall and was last seen wearing blue and white board shorts along with neon water goggles. 

The department is asking anyone with information to call 911. 

Post by OttawaEM.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

