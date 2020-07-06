Missing 6-year-old last seen at Holland State Park

HOLLAND, Michigan — The Emergency Management of Ottawa County is searching for a 6-year-old who was last seen at Holland State Park in the beach area.
The department said the child has blonde hair and blue eyes. The child is reported to be 3 and half to 4 feet tall and was last seen wearing blue and white board shorts along with neon water goggles.
The department is asking anyone with information to call 911.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
