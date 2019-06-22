UPDATE -- Oviedo has been found safe shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday. He is doing well and is being transported to a hospital at the family's request.

____________________________________________________________

FENNVILLE, Mich. - A 72-year-old Fennville man has recently gone missing near 64th Street and 116th Avenue.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff's Department, Jose Oviedo walked away from his home near Ganges Township.

Police said Oviedo has dementia and is not carrying a cellphone. Police said he walks with an awkward gait and is at risk for a fall.

Authorities described Oviedo as a 5-foot-5 Hispanic male with gray hair. He has some facial hair and tattoos on his right knuckles which say "love."

Oviedo was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue t-shirt.

Authorities are searching for Oviedo using K-9 and ground units.

Anyone with information should call Allegan County Sheriff's Department at 269-673-0500.

