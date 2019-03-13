The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Lloyd Burton, 62, of Charleston.

Burton was last seen at the VA Medical Center in Battle Creek where he was dropped off by a friend for treatment. However, the 62-year-old man never checked in for treatment and has not been heard from since.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said he may suffer from dementia.

Burton is a white man who is 5-foot-7 and 180 pounds. He has blue eyes, red hair and a red beard. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a hat with 'Veteran' on it, a green coat and tennis shoes.

At this time, there is no photo of Burton available.

