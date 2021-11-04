Missing man wanted in White Cloud for probation violation

Tyler Charles Powers was originally charged with assault with intent of great bodily harm less than murder, according to police.

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — The White Cloud Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a man wanted for violating his circuit court probation.

Tyler Charles Powers was originally charged with assault with intent of great bodily harm less than murder, according to police. He is also wanted on a methamphetamine charge.

Powers is described as six feet tall and about 190 pounds. He has hazel eyes, brown hair and is known to grow facial hair.

Anyone with information on Powers' whereabouts is asked to contact the White Cloud Police Department at 231-689-1696 or Silent Observer at 231-652-1121.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.