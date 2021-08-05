Missing pair found in northern Michigan after canoe flips

The two were missing after their canoe overturned several times in the Tahquamenon River.

Two people who were missing after their canoe overturned several times in the Tahquamenon River have been found following a search in a heavily forested part of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Michigan's Department of Natural Resources says conservation officers located 19-year-old Ezequiel Gianfranco of Homestead, Florida and 20-year-old Nathalie Hoste-Skrzypek, of Chicago, on Monday in a boat operated by a good Samaritan.

Gianfranco and Hoste-Skrzypek were overdue by three hours when friends reported them missing about 6:30 p.m. Sunday to staff at Tahquamenon Falls State Park, near Paradise and northwest of Sault Ste. Marie.

Officers spotted Gianfranco and Hoste-Skrzypek late Monday morning in the boat. They said they spent the night in a small cabin.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.