Missing pregnant teen spotted in Belding; Police need your help getting her back home

15-year-old Abigail Hernandez-Alcantara is not believed to be in danger, but she has been missing since Oct. 13 when she never got on the bus to school.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teen from Wright Township who voluntarily left her home earlier this month.

Abigail Hernandez-Alcantara, 15, who goes by Abby, is described as 5'1" and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she is pregnant. She has been missing since Oct. 13 when she never got on the bus to school.

Abby is not believed to be in danger and is likely in the Belding area, according to police.

She was reportedly last seen in the 1100 block of Kenwood Avenue on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on Abby's whereabouts is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at (877) 88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

