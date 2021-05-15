Mississippi man shot multiple times in Kalamazoo

Officers on scene found a 26-year-old man from Mississippi suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

On Friday at around 8:40 p.m., the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 100 block of E Paterson for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 26-year-old man from Mississippi suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the motive for the shooting is unknown and there is no suspect description at this time.

However, authorities say a dark Sedan, possibly a Chrysler 300, was seen leaving the area immediately following the shooting. KDPS believes the vehicle is involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

