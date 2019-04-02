CONROE, Texas — Authorities say an MMA fighter suspected of killing two people, including an ex-girlfriend, has been captured after escaping from a prisoner transport van in Texas.

Conroe police Lt. Scott Spencer tweeted Sunday evening that Cedric Marks was taken into custody after a nine-hour manhunt involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

Marks was arrested in Grandville last month on a charge alleging he broke into his ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott's home in Temple, Texas, in August. He was being extradited to Bell County to face that charge when he escaped.

A woman in Muskegon was also charged for harboring him.

Police said earlier that Marks escaped Sunday morning from the private prison transport van during a stop at a McDonald's in Conroe, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Houston.

Murder warrants were issued Sunday for Marks in last month's killings of an ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and a friend of hers, Michael Swearingin, who disappeared Jan. 4 and were found on Jan. 15 buried in a shallow grave in Clearview, Oklahoma.

