Mobile home park management shares update after tests showed unsafe levels of nitrates, arsenic in water supply

Yankee Springs Meadows in Wayland said they are continuing to work on two of the wells found to have high levels of nitrates, and the others are up to regulations.

WAYLAND, Mich. — After residents at the Yankee Springs Meadows mobile home park shared their outrage about unsafe levels of nitrates and arsenic in some wells, the park management has responded.

Last summer, The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) tested the water at the Yankee Springs Meadows housing community and found wells 1 and 2 had high nitrate levels in the water. They were removed from service.

In July, EGLE found two of the five wells supplying the park had arsenic levels that were too high.

Residents who live in the community are upset that the park's management didn't notify them of the issue.

On Thursday, management left letters on doors.

"During a routine water sampling nitrates were discovered in wells 1 and 2 at the community, and out of an abundance of caution, those wells were immediately shut down," Yankee Springs Meadows management said in the posted letter.

"Please rest assured that we are working through a plan to get these wells up and running again."

On Sept. 28, Yankee Springs Meadows said they have increased their monitoring of other wells, and they are all in compliance with regulations.

The letter made no mention of the recent water test that found arsenic in two wells.

Residents said they've been buying their drinking water from the grocery store for a while because they don't trust the tap.

You can read the full letter here:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.