Muskegon's mobile voter registration trailer making 16 stops in the city starting Tuesday

Muskegon's city clerk is making round-the-city road trips with a voter registration trailer so voters can participate in the Nov. 3 election.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Starting Tuesday, Oct. 13, the Muskegon City Clerk's office will begin using a voter registration trailer to help residents register for the Nov. 3 election.

City staff will also be able to collect absentee ballots, distribute ballots and answer questions from the trailer.

The trailer will make 23 stops around the city from the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 12 to Thursday, Oct. 22.

The clerk's office usually holds several voter outreach and registration events but couldn't this year because of COVID-19.

"We will be able to travel into all the neighborhoods, high rises, senior citizen complexes, organizations, etc. and offer services to people who might have a difficult time making it downtown, do not have a computer or do not want to use the postal system," said Muskegon City Clerk Ann Meisch.

The City recently received a grant to pay for the trailer and a new high-speed tabulator staff started training on Monday.

"This is the first time we have actually seen it out of the box," said Meisch.

The tabulators the City of Muskegon currently uses can count around 125 ballots an hour.

"This machine can potentially take up to 2,000 or 3,000 in an hour," said Meisch.

The City of Norton Shores also purchased the same machine at a cost of around $100,000. Muskegon's grant covered the entire cost, while the grant in Norton Shores covered some of theirs.

"It's going to speed things up and get those results done sooner and take a lot of pressure off actually," said Shelly Stibitz, Norton Shores City Clerk.

Over the next three weeks, staff in both city clerks offices will get up to speed on the new high-speed tabulator and train poll workers to use the new equipment.

"It doesn't feel yet like the homestretch but it's busy all day every day," said Stibitz.

Muskegon's mobile voter registration trailer is expected at the following locations.

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Berkshire – 929 1st Street 10 am – 11 am

Jefferson Towers – 1077 Jefferson 11:30 am – 12:30 pm...

Bayview Towers – 864 Spring Street 1:30 – 2:30 pm

Hartford Terrace – 1080 Terrace Street 3 – 4 pm

Thursday, October 15, 2020

Moon School – 1826 Hoyt Street 10 am – 11 am

Oakview School – 1420 Madison 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Scrib's Pizza on Laketon – 565 E. Laketon 1:30 – 2:30 pm

COGIC Center – Holy Trinity – 2140 Valley Street 3 – 4 pm

Friday, October 16, 2020

Marquette School – 480 Bennett Street 10 am – 11 am

Muskegon Middle School – 1150 Amity Avenue 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Muskegon Community College – 221 S. Quarterline 1:30 – 2:30 pm

Smith Ryerson – 650 Wood Street 3 – 4 pm

Saturday, October 17, 2020

Glenside School – 1213 W. Hackley 10 am – 11 am

McGraft Park – 1598 Glen Avenue 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Lakeside Elementary – 2312 Denmark 1:30 – 2:30 pm

Silversides Museum – 1346 Bluff Street 3 – 4 pm

Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Nelson School – 550 W. Grand 10 am – 11 am

Muskegon Farmers Market – 242 W. Western 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Muskegon High School – 80 W. Southern 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm

Hackley Library – 316 W. Webster 3 pm – 4 pm

Thursday, October 22, 2020

Harvey Street Independent Living Center – Sanctuary at the Oak – 570 Harvey Street 10 am – 11 am

Hickory Village/Carriage Houses – 1890 Carriage Road 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Trinity Village – 2224 Valley Street 1 pm – 2 pm

