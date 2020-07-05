GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Casey Kornoelje and his Mom Patti haven't always been on the same page when it comes to cannabis.

"I had some pot when I was younger and Mom found the pot in the house and so she called the cops on me," says Kornoelje.

And it didn't help when a teenage Casey began growing weed in his bedroom.

"My thought was how do I encourage this child, this young man so that eventually maybe I could steer him into growing something like carrots and green peppers and something legal," says Patti Kornoelje.

These days cannabis is legal in Michigan and Casey is the founder of Pharmhouse Wellness the first "locally owned" medical marijuana business in Grand Rapids.

"We did not know that 4 days after we opened we would have a state mandated lockdown," says Casey Kornoelje.

Pharmhouse Wellness had to shift their business to curbside and delivery. Casey knew he had to get a delivery driver that he could trust.

"When I looked to find the best delivery driver I went and I found the number one in all of West Michigan and that's my mom," says Casey Kornoelje.

"I told him I brought you into this world and I can take you out...but most of the time he's a gentleman," says Patti Kornoelje.

Like many Americans Patti's opinion on Marijuana has changed over the years as she's seen the benefits it brings to medical patients. And while Mom now delivers dime bags she's also picked up some of the lingo.

"I didn't understand what heady was but that is a word in the dictionary, I hear heady and I hear fire," says Patti Kornoelje.

