GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - What better way to show appreciate to a special mother in your life than with a gift that goes toward a good cause?

The local nonprofit MomsBloom, which helps mothers of newborns, is offering Mother's Day gifts that help show mom appreciation while supporting mothers in need.

Make a $40 donation to MomsBloom can choose from a "You are Amazing" coffee mug or "You're Doing Awesome" water bottle to give as a gift. Both gifts come with a card informing the recipient that a donation to MomsBloom has been made in their honor, and comes with a gift bag.

Wednesday, May 9 is the last day to order in order to have the gift shipped in time for Mother's Day -- so head over to www.momsbloom.org/shop and get your order in.

MomsBloom provides practical and emotional support to families in Kent County who have recently brought home a newborn. This support can prevent child abuse and perinatal mood disorders like postpartum depression. The organization trains and matches volunteers with mothers, who are then screened for depression and anxiety and offered volunteer services like companionship, help with child and household tasks, etc.

