NORTON SHORES, MICH — WZZM 13 is showing just how much spirit our West Michigan schools have in a new morning show segment, and there are still slots open to bring the show to your school!

We are kicking off Sunrise Sidelines at Mona Shores this week.

The morning team will be live all morning from the school's gymnasium to help students and faculty get pumped for the game ahead.

There will be games and competitions, as well as live interviews throughout the morning show.

Our new segment is one of many things happening at Mona Shores High School to kick off the new year.

The staff looks forward to continuing their advanced placement classes. Their AP program is ranked in the top 20 in the state. These AP classes and exams give students the opportunity to earn college credit before stepping foot on a college campus.

The first week of classes also brings their annual Sailor Salute. A time which they honor the military during their football game.

The school expects thousands to come out for the game against Rockford on Friday, September 8, 2017. .

