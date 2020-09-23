Mona Shores suspends Black Lives Matter resolution

Board members voted to suspend the resolution, which was passed back in June, at a meeting on Monday.

A once unanimously passed racial equity resolution has been suspended by the Mona Shores Public Schools leaders.

The Black Lives Matter resolution passed back in June was suspended at a board of education meeting on Monday.

"We're suspending the resolution because it has been shamelessly politicized on both sides," said board president Stan Miller in an email.

Superintendent Bill O'Brien, who said he was proud of the board for supporting the resolution, made the recommendation to suspend it on Sept. 21 saying in part, "I am also embarrassed that our Black and brown families have yet another effort to support them misappropriated."

Miller previously said that the two-page resolution, written by board member and 2016 graduate Wesley Wilson, was meant to serve as a guide to addressing racism in the district, including holding district leaders accountable to properly discipline those who exhibit discriminatory or racist behavior.

In his letter to the board, O'Brien advocated for instead creating a community based committee to conduct a report and recommendation.

"This recommendation will inform a Board resolution that is truly representative of this community, and is also no longer tied to the political polarization of the current resolution," O'Brien said.

In a 4-1 vote Monday, the board suspended the resolution. A committee will review the resolution and recommend actions the district can take related to, "to race, inclusiveness, acceptance, equity, and equality that are not tied to the political polarization of the current resolution and that do not lead people to wrongly infer ties to politically affiliated organizations," per O'Brien's recommendation.

"Our commitment to our Black and brown students and families is unwavering, as is our commitment to ensuring that their voices are heard. This is a human rights issue, and our work on it is too important to let politics derail it," Miller said Wednesday.

