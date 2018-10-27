GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Monster's Ball Grand Rapids 2018 will be taking over 20 Monroe Live Saturday, Oct 27, from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m.

The event is for adults 21 and older, and more than 1,500 Halloween enthusiasts are expected to take part.

General admission and VIP express entry are sold out, but as of Saturday morning there are dual entry access passes available, which include entry into the Monster’s Ball and The Halloween Bash at The B.O.B..

The Monster's Ball will feature Grand Rapid’s DJs, live performers and stage entertainers.

The annual event is hosted by Live Nation Detroit, The Social Connection and Elive Entertainment.

© 2018 WZZM