Montague wins schools third football state title

Drew Collins threw for 244 yards and accounted for five touchdowns as the Wildcats won their second state title of school year.

DETROIT — A strong second half performance allowed Montague to win the third football title in the school's history Friday evening with a 40-14 win over Clinton. Drew Collins passed for 244 yards and three scores while rushing for 52 yards and two more touchdowns.

Both offenses were clicking at the start of the game. Montague opened the game with a 13 play drive that resulted in a nine yard pass from Collins to Sam Smith giving the Wildcats a 7-0 lead. Clinton tied the game at 7 after a five play 80 yard drive. Collins second scoring strike to Smith gave the Wildcats a 13-7 lead after one.

Clinton took their only lead of the game 14-13 on a two yard run by Braydn Lehman. Dylan Everett gave the Wildcats the lead back just over a minute later with a two yard run of his own. The Montague defense stiffened from that point shutting Clinton out the rest of the way.

The second half was all Montague as Collins and Smith's third touchdown connection increased the lead to twelve at 26-14. Collins added two touchdown runs one from nine yards out in the third and a 23 yard run early in the fourth to make it 40-14.

Everett added 55 yards rushing for Montague while Sam Smith had 96 yards receiving and three touchdowns on five catches.

This is Montague's second state title of the school year, the women's gold team took home the Division 4 title in October.

