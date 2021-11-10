Montcalm Co. man killed in tractor rollover crash

The tractor rolled over and pinned the man underneath. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A Montcalm County man was killed after a tractor crash Tuesday night.

The Montcalm County Sheriff's Office says a 50-year-old man was traveling on Kimball Road around 6:45 p.m., when the tractor got too close to the road edge and slid down the embankment.



Deputies say there are no other contributing factors in the crash.

