FAIRPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people had to be extricated from a pickup truck after a crash in Fairplain Township Monday night.

The Michigan State Police said they responded to West Station Road just after 9:30 p.m. Monday for a one-car crash. They found an unlicensed 18-year-old with two adult passengers lost control of the pickup truck on an icy road and hit a tree.

All three people were pinned in the vehicle following the collision and had to be extricated by rescue personnel. A 39-year-old woman from Sheridan was airlifted from the scene to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

The driver and passenger, a 48-year-old Sheridan man, were both transported to Spectrum Butterworth by ambulance.

Everyone was wearing seat belts and are expected to recover from their injuries.

