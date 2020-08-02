GREENVILLE, Mich. — Montcalm County Sheriff Mike Williams believes one way to avoid tragedy on the road is to have more deputies. That used to be the case until late 2016.

"Montcalm County had some financial difficulties and as a result of those we lost our entire sheriff road patrol," says Williams.

11 positions were cut -- a significant loss for one of West Michigan's smaller law enforcement agencies. Williams believes the change has made drivers less safe.

"In 2016 we had 6 traffic fatalities on Montcalm County roads, 2017 the year after the Sheriff's deputies were all laid off it skyrocketed to 23 fatalities....meanwhile statewide they dropped 3 percent," says Williams.

Now Williams wants his road patrol back but a lack of funds means a proposed millage is one of his only options. The county is asking for a 1 millage increase which means a $100,000 homeowner would be asked to pay an extra $50 per year. Williams says the 5 year millage would generate more than a million dollars and allow him to hire 14 positions.

"If it passes it will allow us to fund cars, training, uniforms, equipment and everything they need to put them on the road and protect the people in this county," says Williams.

Voters in Michigan will head to the primary polls on March 10th.

