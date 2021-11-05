Moolenaar introduces legislation to block Biden vaccine mandate

The No Vaccine Mandate Act prohibits the Department of Labor and OSHA from using federal funds to issue a vaccine mandate.

Congressman John Moolenaar has unveiled legislation to combat President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for companies with 100 or more employees.

Called the No Vaccine Mandate Act, the legislation prohibits the Department of Labor and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from using federal funds to issue a vaccine mandate.

“President Biden’s arbitrary COVID vaccine mandate on businesses with 100 or more employees burdens businesses with the responsibility to pay for expensive tests or force their employees to be vaccinated," said Moolenaar in a statement. "There’s simply nothing in the Constitution that allows the federal government to impose this mandate on private businesses and my bill will cut off funding for the Department of Labor to enforce it.”

The legislation is being sponsored by 17 Republicans on the House Appropriations Committee. The full legislation can be read here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.