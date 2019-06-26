GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An increase in violence in Grand Rapids has happened during the warmest stretch of weather so far this year.

“When the weather tends to get warmer we open our windows, we’re out moving around more in the community,” Sergeant Dan Adams, a Grand Rapids Police officer said.

More crime gets reported during the summer.

“In the winter months people here in Michigan hibernate," he said. "So things like domestics or disturbances may not be heard as easily, or witnessed as easily.”

There’s also more of an opportunity for crimes to happen.

“When you have people out moving around more, you have more opportunities, more potential victims,” Sergeant Adams said.

But the uptick this year is more than what’s typical. Compared to the first six months last year, certain crimes are on the rise.

“We've already seen roughly a 49 per cent increase in firearms uses into occupied dwellings, into houses or just shooting guns off in the air," he said.

"We've seen an eight per cent increase in assaults between strangers involving a firearm, and we've seen a roughly 39 per cent increase in robberies that involve a firearm," he said.

Sergeant Adams said Grand Rapids is still a safe community.

“Having lower numbers - unlike some of the big cities - even just a slight change in the numbers can show significant percentage increases," Sergeant Adams said. "So we can't definitely say because it's warmer this is what's going to happen, it's just historically that tends to be what we see.”

But he says it’s more than just a coincidence.

“You get the hot weather and the humidity and things like that, and maybe you're already aggravated about stuff in your personal life or work or whatever it is," Sergeant Adams said. "That uncomfortable weather doesn't necessarily help, and maybe it can make matters worse.”

He said especially with the recent violent crimes, communities have the chance to come together and increase safety.

As of this afternoon, he did not have any updates on these investigations, but said detectives are making some headway and will release the information as soon as they can.

