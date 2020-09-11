More denial than acceptance of results by GOP

Very few Republicans are acknowledging that the race for president is over.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The presidential election was called by every major news organization on Saturday. But, very few republicans are acknowledging that the race is over and that Joe Biden has defeated President Trump.

In West Michigan, Congressman Fred Upton — a moderate — said on Twitter Saturday that he is raising his hand and committing to work with President-elect Biden.

But he's the only one.

Bill Huizenga won re-election in his district, but in a Facebook video over the weekend, he said that President Trump has a process he can and should go through.

We reached out to the team for incoming republican representative Peter Meijer this morning. They've said nothing.

And there's more political maneuvering. The State GOP made a FOIA request for a number of things from Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office, including a trove of communications from several people and offices. They say that FOIA was denied. Now Republicans say she's stonewalling. We've got a request for reaction from the secretary, but haven't heard back.

Finally, the Michigan senate race. It's been called. Senator Gary Peters is the projected winner, up by more than 80-thousand votes. Still, Republican John James hasn't conceded. His team is still alleging irregularities and fraud. They've provided zero evidence to back that up. But, they've also sent a FOIA request to Wayne County, asking for video surveillance footage of all ballot drop boxes.

So, despite the vote totals and the lack of evidence of fraud, many Republicans are still not giving in.

