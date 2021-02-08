x
More Michigan counties enter higher risk virus threat

Nearly half of Michigan residents live in counties where the federal government is urging even the fully vaccinated to wear masks in public indoor settings.
Credit: AP
People wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, observe social distancing guidelines wait to receive a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, in Tbilisi, Georgia, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The US has donated half a million doses of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to Georgia, which arrived in the capital on Saturday, July 18, 2021. Georgia has registered more than 395,000 COVID-19 infections with over 5,500 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov)

MICHIGAN, USA — Nearly half of Michigan residents live in counties where the federal government is urging even the fully vaccinated to wear masks in public indoor settings because transmission of the coronavirus is “high” or “substantial.” 

The guidance affected 33 counties Monday, including large ones such as Oakland, Macomb and Ingham. That's up from 10 mostly small, rural counties when the recommendations were issued last week. 

The counties are home to over 4.5 million residents. 

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer doesn't plan to reinstate a mask requirement but has urged people to get vaccinated and be masked when inside and among groups.

