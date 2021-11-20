x
More Michigan schools take holiday week off as illnesses climb

The decisions come as the state continues to post the worst new case rate in the U.S.
MICHIGAN, USA — More Michigan schools are shutting down for the entire week of Thanksgiving, giving staff and families an opportunity to recover from illness, including COVID-19. 

The decisions come as the state continues to post the worst new case rate in the U.S.

In northern Michigan, Kingsley, Elk Rapids and Kalkaska schools added Monday and Tuesday to the Thanksgiving break. 

Elk Rapids was conducting over 100 rapid tests for COVID-19 but ran out of supplies. 

The Kalkaska district says its schools would undergo a “thorough, deep cleaning” during the break.

