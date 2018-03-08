A man called a 'bold predator' by police faces new charges for sexual assaults on children at an apartment complex north of Grand Rapids.

Juan Camargo now stands accused of assaulting five children at Autumn Ridge apartments, some of whom he befriended on the playground. Three cases were filed in late 2017 and earlier this year. The Kent County Prosecutor's Office last week authorized charges in two new cases.

Investigators say five children ranging in age from 2 to 12 were assaulted at Autumn Ridge apartments on Mayfield Avenue NE in Kent County's Plainfield Township.

The first round of criminal charges were filed back in November after a child reported being sexually abused by Camargo, court records show. Additional charges were in December and early this year.

In one case, a girl was raped twice. In another case, a girl said Camargo fondled her through her clothing. In a third case, an eight-year-old girl said Camargo "made her pull her pants down and he took several photos of her private parts,'' court records show.

Camargo on Friday, Aug. 3 waived a probable cause hearing on those three cases, sending them to Kent County Circuit Court.

He will be back in 63rd District Court on Aug. 10 on the two recently-filed cases. Charges include first-degree criminal sexual conduct and child sexually abusive commercial activity.

Camargo is being held without bond in the Kent County Jail.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM