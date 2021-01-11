More than 150 parking tickets issued following odd-even parking restrictions

Seasonal parking rules were enacted in Grand Rapids at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 1. This means that many woke up to parking tickets on their car Monday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — To prepare for incoming winter weather, seasonal parking rules were enacted in Grand Rapids at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 1. This means that many woke up to parking tickets on their car Monday.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says 158 odd-even parking tickets were issued.

Odd-even parking restrictions prohibit parking on the side of the street with odd-numbered addresses on even-numbered days from 1 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On each odd-numbered day, from 1 a.m. to 6 p.m., parking is prohibited on the even-numbered side of the street. From 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. each day, parking is permitted on both sides of the street unless signs indicate otherwise.

The restrictions will last until 11:59 p.m. on April 1.

To report an odd/even parking complaint, use the following instructions:

Use the “grcity 311” app on either IOS or Android app stores

Use the “Report an Issue” webpage here

Call 311 or 616.456.3000 at any time

