OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A woman from Morley has died after crashing into a semi truck in northern Kent County.

Michigan State Police say the 46-year-old was driving east on 14 Mile Road, just west of Morgan Mills Ave. around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday when investigators say she crossed the center line. The Morley woman hit an oncoming semi, driven by a 22-year-old Big Rapids man.

MSP says the Morley woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was not hurt in the incident.

14 Mile Road was closed for several hours while MSP worked the scene, however it has since reopened.

Investigators are not clear yet as to whether alcohol was a factor in the crash and say the incident is still under investigation.

