Early Morning Rush: Monday, May 18th

FLOODING | Flooding is expected to continue and possibly get worse in many areas of West Michigan Monday. Flood warnings are in effect for almost all of West Michigan today. Ottawa County has already declared a local state of emergency. Up to three inches of rain is expected over the next few days. The Grand River is expected to crest at 14 feet later this week.

AUTO MANUFACTURING | The Big Three automakers are will resume production this week. General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler are all getting back to work Monday -- a big step in the motor city's return from the pandemic. The companies say they have implemented new safety measures for employees -- but the UAW has been critical of the move to reopen, saying it is too soon and too risky.

PRESIDENTIAL VISIT | The president will be in Michigan this week to tour a Ford plant that has been making ventilators during the pandemic. Crains Detroit reports President Trump will be at a Ford plant in Ypsilanti on Thursday. It will be the first time the president has been in Michigan since the pandemic began. Michigan is seen as a key battleground state in the 2020 presidential election.

COVID-19 IN DETROIT | There is an encouraging sign out of the Motor City. Detroit reported no new deaths Sunday, the first such day since late March. Once a hotspot for the virus, new cases have been trending down in Detroit. But a word of caution as the city says it remains to be seen if Sunday’s numbers are truly that low or a result of delayed reporting over the weekend.

MISSING TEEN | Kent County deputies are investigating the disappearance of Mya Gebert. Her parents reported the 15-year-old missing on Friday from the area of Pine Island and Post Drive in Plainfield Charter Township. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Kent County Sheriff's Department.

