ODD-EVEN PARKING | As if the weather wasn't enough, parking in Grand Rapids is going to be a little more difficult starting on Friday, Nov. 1 as the city will be enforcing their odd-even and same-side parking restrictions until April 2020.

MARIJUANA APPLICATIONS | The doors will open for entrepreneurs to apply for a license to operate a recreational marijuana business today.

UPS HIRING EVENT | To prepare for the shipment rush of the holiday season — especially Black Friday and Cyber Monday — UPS is hosting hiring events nationwide, hoping to hire nearly 50,000 new employees.

FOUNDERS LAWSUIT DISMISSED | The lawsuit that Tracy Evans, a former employee at Founders Brewing Co., filed against the company for racial discrimination has been settled after both sides reached an agreement, the company announced Thursday.

GM RECALL | General Motors is recalling more than 600,000 four-wheel-drive trucks and SUVs because a software error could activate the braking system, increasing the risk of a crash.

FORECAST | Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the low 40s. Winds will be southwest-south at 7-14 mph.

For these stories and more, watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.