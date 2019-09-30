EEE SPRAYING DELAYED | Due to inclement weather, all of the scheduled aerial treatments for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) have been delayed.

BUDGET DEADLINE | Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says there will be no partial government shutdown now that the entire state budget is on her desk.

FOREVER 21 BANKRUPT | Low-price fashion chain Forever 21, a one-time hot destination for teen shoppers that fell victim of its own rapid expansion and changing consumer tastes, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

TRUMP IMPEACHMENT | As the Democrats drive an impeachment inquiry toward a potential vote by the end of the year, President Donald Trump's allies are struggling over how he should manage the starkest threat to his presidency.

LUKE BRYAN CONCERT | Luke Bryan was scheduled to perform in Richland on Friday night, but due to heavy rain and thunderstorms, the concert was postponed. He vowed to pick a new tour date soon.

FORECAST | After a few morning showers mainly north, clouds will gradually decrease and it will become much warmer and more humid with highs in the low 80s and dew points in the 60s.

