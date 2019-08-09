DRAG SYNDROME | After being told they couldn't perform at the Tanglefoot, cast members of Drag Syndrome performed at Wealthy Theatre instead.

CALVIN UNIVERSITY TRIATHLON | A new sports team is born at Calvin University, the Triathlon Team.

MEDICAID CHANGES | 270,000 people in Michigan may have to meet work requirements to receive Medicaid.

LIONS SEASON OPENER | The Detroit Lions are playing their first game of the season Sunday.

ROAD CLOSURES | As construction projects continue in downtown Grand Rapids, some will cause road closures.

FORECAST | A cool weekend transitions to 80s this week. Highs around 70° today.

