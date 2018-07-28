BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - Authorities in Berrien County are investigating what caused a massive fire at an extended stay hotel that killed a mother and her five children.

According to the Berrien County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a 911 call around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday. The caller told dispatchers there was a fire at the Cosmo Extended Living Hotel, located at 2699 S. M-139 Hwy in Benton Harbor.

When crews first arrived on scene, they discovered the hotel was filled with flames and smoke. First responders began evacuating the hotel and fire crews worked to fight down the flames, deputies say.

Twenty-seven rooms were occupied at the time of the fire. Four individuals and four first responders were treated and released at Lakeland Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

The sheriff's office reports a mother and her five children were killed in the fire. The family is identified as 26.-year-old Kiarre Samuel; Marquise Thompson, age 10; Gerome Randolph, age 7; Samuel Curtis, age 5; Savod Curtis, age 4; and Avery Curtis, age 2. The sheriff's office says Samuel's husband and one other child survived the fire.

The American Red Cross is working to find shelter for all the people now displaced as a result of the fire.

Preliminary estimates from the sheriff's office show that about 90 percent of the rooms at the Cosmo Extended Living Hotel sustained smoke, fire or water damage.

The Michigan State Police Fire Marshal Division will assist the Berrien County Sheriff's Office to determine a cause and origin to the massive fire. The investigation is ongoing.

