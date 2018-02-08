TAMPA, Fla. - A 26-year-old mother will face murder charges after detectives said she waded into the Hillsborough River and tossed her 4-year-old daughter.

Shakayla Denson, of North 43rd Street in Tampa, faces first-degree felony murder, aggravated child abuse and grand theft auto charges, Tampa police said.

Denson is accused of stealing a car from an auto repair shop, then parking the vehicle on North Rome Avenue, police said. Then she walked into the river at about 4 p.m. and left her daughter, Je'Hyrah Daniels, in the water, police said.

"The TPD dive team went to the scene at North Rome Avenue and West Aileen Street," police said. "At approximately 4:30 p.m., a dive team member discovered an unconscious child submerged about 75 feet off shore."

Je'Hyrah was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Denson was apprehended while walking not far from where the child was dumped in the river, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said.

"Unfortunately at this point, there are a lot more questions than answers," said Dugan, who called it a "completely tragic event.

"It's a crazy world we live in," he said.

