EMMET COUNTY, Mich. - A mother and her 7-month-old female infant were killed in a two-car crash in Emmet County on Friday, July 7.

The Emmet County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle crash in Little Traverse Township around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said a 2010 Lincoln driven by Lucia Hopkins, 55, of Levering, Michigan, was traveling northbound when a 2014 Nissan, driven by Sudeep Banerjee, 33, of Westland, failed to stop at a stop sign. The Nissan entered the intersection and went into the path of the Lincoln.

Ariana Banerjee, 29, of Westland, was holding the baby girl in her arms when the crash occurred, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

All parties involved were transported to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital. The accident remains under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.